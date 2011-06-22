Moody Blues Honored with — and Appear on — All-Star Bluegrass Tribute Album

Nashville’s finest pickers have come together again to honor The Moody Blues with Moody Bluegrass Two…Much Love, which was released this week. The album is the follow-up to 2004's Moody Bluegrass and Moody Bluegrass Live.

The album features current Moody Blues members Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Graeme Edge, plus band co-founders Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas. The band is honored by an assortment of Music City’s finest, including Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush, Tim O'Brien, Harley Allen, Peter Rowan, Jan Harvey, Ronnie Bowman, Emma Harvey, Larry Cordle, John Cowan, Jon Randall, David Harvey, Tim May, Andy Hall and Andy Todd.

“We have had so many cover versions of our songs over the years, but none have stood out like this," Thomas said.

For more information, visit moodybluegrass.com.