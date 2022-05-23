NAMM 2022: Morley’s Immortals Series George Lynch Dragon 2 wah is smaller and glows in the dark

NAMM 2022: Morley has lifted the lid on the limited edition Immortals Series George Lynch Dragon 2 wah pedal, its latest collaboration with the Dokken legend.

The new pedal is actually a reissue of Lynch’s previous signature model, the Dragon 2 wah, with the main difference being Morley’s reduced ’20/20’ size format, which knocks about three inches off the length and about half that off the width. There’s also a new finish, with a useful glow-in-the-dark rubber on the treadle – ideal for locating the wah on dark stages.

Other than that, the Immortal Series Dragon 2 offers the same features of its predecessor. Chief among these is the switchless activation that has long been a distinguishing feature of Morley wahs, meaning you just move the treadle to immediately activate the pedal.

This reportedly remains a crucial part of the appeal for Lynch: “You put your foot on it… You don’t have to think about it,” he says. “I can’t tell you how many times this has happened to me – and probably every other guitar player with a wah-wah pedal – where you stomp on the pedal and you didn’t disengage it and you end up in the treble position of the wah-wah pedal for the rest of the song.”

The revamped Dragon 2 also features the two extra modes of the original, namely Wah Lock and WoW mode, both of which are activated by footswitches on either side of the treadle.

(Image credit: Morley)

The former effectively locks the wah automatically at a selected frequency (determined by the Notch control), while the latter engages a deeper envelope selection, giving more of a low ‘wow’ than a ‘wah’ sound – “a different vowel”, as Lynch puts it.

Morley’s Immortals Series George Lynch Dragon 2 wah is set to retail for $199 and is exclusively available from Pitball Audio in limited quantities, so don’t wait around if you want one…

Head to Morley’s official site for more information.