NAMM 2022: Morley’s Immortals Series George Lynch Dragon 2 wah is smaller and glows in the dark

NAMM 2022: Morley has lifted the lid on the limited edition Immortals Series George Lynch Dragon 2 wah pedal, its latest collaboration with the Dokken legend.
The new pedal is actually a reissue of Lynch’s previous signature model, the Dragon 2 wah, with the main difference being Morley’s reduced ’20/20’ size format, which knocks about three inches off the length and about half that off the width. There’s also a new finish, with a useful glow-in-the-dark rubber on the treadle – ideal for locating the wah on dark stages.
Other than that, the Immortal Series Dragon 2 offers the same features of its predecessor. Chief among these is the switchless activation that has long been a distinguishing feature of Morley wahs, meaning you just move the treadle to immediately activate the pedal.
This reportedly remains a crucial part of the appeal for Lynch: “You put your foot on it… You don’t have to think about it,” he says. “I can’t tell you how many times this has happened to me – and probably every other guitar player with a wah-wah pedal – where you stomp on the pedal and you didn’t disengage it and you end up in the treble position of the wah-wah pedal for the rest of the song.”
The revamped Dragon 2 also features the two extra modes of the original, namely Wah Lock and WoW mode, both of which are activated by footswitches on either side of the treadle.
The former effectively locks the wah automatically at a selected frequency (determined by the Notch control), while the latter engages a deeper envelope selection, giving more of a low ‘wow’ than a ‘wah’ sound – “a different vowel”, as Lynch puts it.
Morley’s Immortals Series George Lynch Dragon 2 wah is set to retail for $199 and is exclusively available from Pitball Audio in limited quantities, so don’t wait around if you want one…
Head to Morley’s official site for more information.