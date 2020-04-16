Best wah pedals 2020: add a great tone shaping effect to your pedalboard

Far from being just an excuse for solo histrionics, the humble wah pedal is a versatile tone-shaping tool and, well, the most expressive of all expression-based effects. The question is – which is the best wah pedal for you? You can be forgiven for not having given it more thought in the past.

Luckily we've seen a million wahs, and rocked 'em all, and we're in the perfect position to recommend a host of options that don’t just stop at the standard Cry Baby that everybody uses. But we're not knocking the CB either. Hey, if it's good enough for Tom Morello…

The best pedalboards for organizing your guitar effects

Take the power back with the best pedalboard power supplies

Best wah pedals: The Guitar World Choice

In terms of voicing, we tend to find that the Vox V847-A – or emulations of it – have always suited our playing style the best, from electronic projects to straightforward rock bands. If we were doing more 'momentary' style use of the wah-wah for phrases and shorter leads, we might want an auto-returning wah, in which case the Dunlop 95Q, one of the signature Dunlop units or the Morley Steve Vai Bad Horsie 2 Contour Wah would be the way to go.

If, however, you want something with maximum flexibility, and you already own or are planning on getting an expression pedal, then the EHX Cock Fight makes sense. It does the job, sounds great, has a variety of options and can function as a 'normal' wah as well. It's a bit more expensive, but it more than makes up for that in terms of features.

Best wah pedals: buying advice

Wah pedals are relatively simple, so there's not a tonne of decisions you need to make when deciding between them. Generally, each manufacturer's wahs have a specific voicing, range and Q for the filter, although there are some that allow you to tweak that. Almost all wahs are bandpass filters, meaning that they boost a specific range, or 'band' of frequencies.

The mysterious 'Q' comes up a lot when discussing wah pedal filters. In technical terms, the Q of a filter is the ratio of centre frequency to bandwidth. An easier way of thinking about it is simply narrow or wide – where wide affects more frequencies and narrow is more focussed.

We tend to think of the 'classic' Dunlop Cry Baby as a good baseline sound for what to expect from the best wah pedals. The Cry Baby is very bright, verging on harsh, or even shrill, with the toe down, whereas generally, we've found Morley voicing to be a bit darker, and Vox to be somewhere in between. Vox certainly has enough treble for piercing noise-rock, but it's always sounded – to our ear anyway – a little less harsh with the toe down. Obviously, there's no substitute for using your own ears, or for trying a variety of wah pedals through a similar set-up to your own.

8 of the best multi-effects pedals available today

Chromatic, polyphonic, strobe: these are the best guitar tuners

Some bass wah pedals are low-pass filters, so that they preserve bass frequencies, no matter where they are set. This leads to an interesting point – although wahs are bandpass, because of attenuation that occurs outside of the band, especially when they're closer to the 'toe down' position, they'll sound quite a lot like a variable high-pass filter. This may influence your decision in terms of how bright you would like your wah to be.

Finally, there's the standard question of bypass. Most wahs aren't true bypass, and 'tone suck' from various models is a lively discussion that has been happening on forums since we were first allowed on the family computer back in the day.

The best wah pedals available today

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

1. Jim Dunlop Cry Baby GCB95 wah pedal

The best wah pedal for that classic sound

Price: $79.99 | True Bypass: No

Classic tones

Cheap

Switching can be error-prone

Not the most reliable pedal

The Cry Baby is without a doubt the most recognisable wah pedal in the world. It's been used by everybody from Hammett to Morello, with each player making the pedal their own.

It takes its name from the original mass-market wah, the Thomas Organ/Vox Cry Baby. Since Vox didn't trademark the name, it left them open to other manufacturers pinching not only the design, but the name as well. Although Hendrix and David Gilmour are said to have used the Dunlop, it seems more likely that they mainly relied on Vox units, given the photographic evidence available and the fact that Gilmour's Vox has been publicly exhibited.

Nevertheless, the Dunlop Cry Baby has become the signature 'wah' sound, and if you're unsure of which option is for you, this is the best wah pedal for you.

(Image credit: BOSS)

2. BOSS PW-3 wah pedal

For a modern take on the wah sound

Price: $129.99 | True Bypass: No

Good sounds

Rugged, modern design

More expensive than most

The BOSS PW-3 is an analogue pedal with two modes. The first emulates what they call a classic wah sound – which means a Dunlop Cry Baby – while the second mode is called 'rich' and includes filtering to leave more of the lower frequencies of the guitar in the signal no matter what position the wah is in. This may be desirable if you're the only guitarist in a band, for example, but it does tend to diminish the effect of the pedal.

As you'd expect from BOSS, it comes in a rugged, bomb-proof enclosure, and this is really where it shines. The switching is better than classic units, the buffer is more modern and the form-factor a little more compact. It's also got a useful status LED so you know if it's on at a glance.

The best chorus pedals for your ‘board

for your ‘board Take your pick from the best reverb pedals

(Image credit: Vox)

3. Vox V847-A Original wah pedal

The original and best wah pedal

Price: $99.99 | True Bypass: No

The original wah sound

Affordable

Old-school form factor

Switching

Vox were responsible for bringing the first wah pedal to market – the Clyde McCoy – which was originally not even aimed at guitarists, but wind players. Mimicking the effect of a mute used on a trumpet as a filter, the Vox was the first mass-market wah, although players like Chet Atkins and Peter Van Wood had been homebrewing units to achieve the same effect as early as the 1950s.

Early adopters included Hendrix, Zappa, Gilmour and Page, and although Dunlop rather stole a march on Vox in the marketing stakes, we've always found the Vox to be closer to the classic wah sound that we had in our heads. There's something subtly different about the voicing and filtering that makes it more musical to our ears.

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

4. Jim Dunlop Cry Baby 535Q wah pedal

The best wah pedal for control freaks

Price: $149.99 | True Bypass: No

Versatile

Customisable

Same form factor and noise issues as regular Cry Baby

If you like the voicing of the Dunlop Cry Baby but want extra control, then the 535Q is the answer. Favoured by players like Joe Satriani, it gives you control over two of the most important parameters – frequency centre and width – which allows you to modify the Q of the unit.

What does that mean in practical terms? It means that you can fine-tune and customize the voicing of the wah and its filter. If you've not found a wah that quite works for your sound, but know you do still want one, then the 535Q is worth a try.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

5. Electro-Harmonix Cock Fight

This wah delivers a smorgasbord of options

Price: $116.99 | True Bypass: No

Versatility

This plus an expression takes up a lot of ‘board space

Cost

Parked wah effects are not super common – we can only offhand think of the intro to Muse's Dead Star and Dire Straits' Money for Nothing, but Electro-Harmonix is an eccentric company, so it makes sense they'd design a versatile filter and fuzz around the concept.

The wah section has volume, frequency and tone controls, as well as a voicing switch that goes from emulating a Cry Baby to more of a talk box tone, while the fuzz can be switched between being before or after the wah, as well as changing its bias, for dying battery fuzz tones.

If that wasn't enough, the pedal also has an expression in. With an expression attached, the Cock Fight becomes a regular wah pedal. If you want a standard wah form factor, then EHX also offer the Cock Fight Plus, which comes in a wah-style enclosure.

Read the full Electro-Harmonix Cock Fight review

Best phaser pedals : our guide to this versatile modulation guitar effect

: our guide to this versatile modulation guitar effect Best looper pedals : get creative with your live guitar playing

(Image credit: Mooer)

6. Mooer the Wahter Mini

The mini true-bypass wonder

Price: $80.00 | True Bypass: Yes

Tiny size

Momentary operation

Long term reliability of switching

Size may be an issue for big feet

The voicing of the Wahter isn't that dissimilar to a Cry Baby. Its main selling points are the obvious – that it's even cheaper, and absolutely tiny. If you don't have the pedalboard real estate for a full-fat wah, then there's a good chance you can fit the Wahter, as it's only slightly larger than a standard Mooer mini pedal.

That's essentially its main strength, as well as its main drawback; we've tended to find that mini wahs and expressions don't work so well for us, as our big feet mean that practically we can't fit pedals above or below it anyway. Still, we know people that have found the opposite; especially if you're less clumsy than us, the Wahter could be a brilliant compromise for a packed board.

(Image credit: Morley)

7. Morley Steve Vai Bad Horsie 2 Contour Wah

The master’s wah of choice

Price: $145.99 | True Bypass: Yes

The classic Vai wah sound

Customisable contour mode

Voicing might not be to your liking

Momentary switching isn't for everybody

Steve Vai's signature wah is the most popular in the Morley line, and so unsurprisingly it's become somewhat synonymous with their wah voicing. This new and improved version of the Bad Horsie has some improvements on the original. Most notably there’s a second contour mode, which allows you to adjust frequency and tone of the pedal – in effect, its voicing – to your taste.

The pedal engages when you step on it and move it from the heel down position. This momentary action is useful if you're using it in short, sharp bursts, and is in common with some of the higher-end Dunlops, but we have seen complaints online about how it works as well, so it's probably best to try it for yourself.

There's also a footswitch to bypass the wah entirely, which could be useful if you're a tone purist.