Motörhead to Release 'The Wörld Is Ours Vol. 2: Anyplace Crazy As Anywhere Else' on October 22

Motörhead have announced the release of The Wörld Is Ours Vol. 2: Anyplace Crazy As Anywhere Else, the followup to 2011's The Wörld Is Ours Vol. 1: Everywhere Further Than Everyplace Else.

The album, which will be released October 22, features more material from the band's The Wörld Is Yours Tour, including their 2011 Wacken headline appearance, plus highlights from their Sonisphere and Rio shows.

Motörhead will kick off 2012 European Tour on November 5 in Wolverhampton, UK. The tour, which ends December 11 in Kempten, features support from Anthrax.

Learn more about the new release in the official EPK video below, and head to Motörhead's official website for tour dates, ticket info and more.

Anyplace Crazy As Anywhere Else Formats:

• 2 CD + DVD + BR Combobox CD, DVD and Blu-ray all in one digipack

• 2 CD (Jewel Case) - Wacken full show plus Sonisphere 6 songs and Rio 5 songs

• 2 Vinyl LP 12“ (Gatefold) - Wacken show only

