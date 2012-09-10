Mumford & Sons Release "I Will Wait" Music Video

English folk rockers Mumford & Sons have just unveiled a video for their new song, "I Will Wait." Watch it below.

Recorded at Colorado's storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the official clip captures the band in the heat of a spirited performance of their new song, which is set to appear on Babel, the group's highly anticipated sophomore album.

"I Will Wait" is a prime example of a new direction taken by Mumford & Sons on their new album, which involved more live takes than their debut, Sigh No More (buy on iTunes). The track features a horn section tastefully overlaying an energetic number that shifts effortlessly between subdued passages of multi-part-harmony vocals and blustery, bluegrass breakdowns.

Babel is due out September 21.