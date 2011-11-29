Muse Breakup Rumors a Hoax

Rumors of a split in the Muse camp have been started and squashed, all within the last 24 hours.

The rumors began when a screenshot of a fake NME page began circulating around the internet, which claimed that inner-band arguing had caused the band to go their separate ways. As that NME article is the only evidence anyone could offer for the split, it took until this morning for NME to patently deny the page's existence.

Muse are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2009's The Resistance.