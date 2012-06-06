Muse Debut Teaser Video for New Album, 'The 2nd Law'

Progressive rockers Muse have just unveiled a trailer for their upcoming sixth studio album, apparently titled The 2nd Law. Watch it below.

The album is apparently named for the second law of thermodynamics, which describes the tendency towards entropy in closed systems. Frontman Matt Bellamy recently Tweeted, "All natural and technological processes proceed in such a way that the availability of the remaining energy decreases. In all energy exchanges, if no energy enters or leaves an isolated system, the entropy of that system incre,cre,cre,cre,c,c,creases."

According to the trailer, The 2nd Law is set for a September 2012 release.