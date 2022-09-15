Did MXR just launch its own take on the Fulltone OCD?

By Matt Owen
published

The Super Badass Dynamic O.D. overdrive utilizes a MOSFET-based design and a similar control layout to the classic overdrive pedal

MXR has debuted the latest addition to its highly praised Super Badass family of effects pedals, the Super Badass Dynamic O.D. overdrive pedal.

Joining the existing Super Badass and Custom Badass range – which comprises the Distortion, Variac Fuzz, ‘78 Distortion and Modified O.D. – the Dynamic O.D. is yet to be posted on MXR’s website, but was surprise-announced on the brand’s YouTube channel.

As such, there’s not much info direct from MXR save the video’s description, which revealed the Dynamic O.D. to be a MOSFET clipping diode-loaded overdrive that vows to grant ample amounts of bite while maintaining tonal dynamics.

The versatile overdrive tones are said to be suitable for “smooth purrs” that can either be pulled back for a pristine clean boost or cranked up for a vintage high-gain grind.

Image 1 of 3
MXR Super Badass Dynamic O.D.
(Image credit: MXR )

The topography of the pedal is as simple as its fellow Super Badass units. Three self-explanatory control knobs – Output, Tone and Gain – are joined by a Boost/Cut toggle switch that bumps up the overall level with a little extra midrange. A true bypass footswitch completes the control list.

In practice, the Super Badass Dynamic O.D. aims to color your tone with a range of vintage and hot rodded gain sounds without compromising your pick attack and dynamic control.

“This pedal sounds killer on its own,” claims MXR, “but we think it sounds simply sublime when used to rev up a tube amp that’s just about to cross the line.”

Guitarists have been quick to speculate this is MXR’s take on a Fulltone OCD-style overdrive pedal, owing to the fact the latter also utilizes MOSFET clipping devices and a similar control layout. It’s a sensible theory, given that Fulltone recently announced it would stop production of all pedals in the near future.

Like we said, the Super Badass Dynamic O.D. isn’t on the MXR website just yet, but it has made its way onto retailer sites for $129.

To keep up to date, head over to MXR (opens in new tab).

MXR recently partnered with revered boutique builder Analog Man for one of the hottest pedal releases of the year, the Duke of Tone overdrive pedal.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.