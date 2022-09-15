Did MXR just launch its own take on the Fulltone OCD?

MXR has debuted the latest addition to its highly praised Super Badass family of effects pedals, the Super Badass Dynamic O.D. overdrive pedal.

Joining the existing Super Badass and Custom Badass range – which comprises the Distortion, Variac Fuzz, ‘78 Distortion and Modified O.D. – the Dynamic O.D. is yet to be posted on MXR’s website, but was surprise-announced on the brand’s YouTube channel.

As such, there’s not much info direct from MXR save the video’s description, which revealed the Dynamic O.D. to be a MOSFET clipping diode-loaded overdrive that vows to grant ample amounts of bite while maintaining tonal dynamics.

The versatile overdrive tones are said to be suitable for “smooth purrs” that can either be pulled back for a pristine clean boost or cranked up for a vintage high-gain grind.

The topography of the pedal is as simple as its fellow Super Badass units. Three self-explanatory control knobs – Output, Tone and Gain – are joined by a Boost/Cut toggle switch that bumps up the overall level with a little extra midrange. A true bypass footswitch completes the control list.

In practice, the Super Badass Dynamic O.D. aims to color your tone with a range of vintage and hot rodded gain sounds without compromising your pick attack and dynamic control.

“This pedal sounds killer on its own,” claims MXR, “but we think it sounds simply sublime when used to rev up a tube amp that’s just about to cross the line.”

Guitarists have been quick to speculate this is MXR’s take on a Fulltone OCD-style overdrive pedal, owing to the fact the latter also utilizes MOSFET clipping devices and a similar control layout. It’s a sensible theory, given that Fulltone recently announced it would stop production of all pedals in the near future.

Like we said, the Super Badass Dynamic O.D. isn’t on the MXR website just yet, but it has made its way onto retailer sites for $129.

MXR recently partnered with revered boutique builder Analog Man for one of the hottest pedal releases of the year, the Duke of Tone overdrive pedal.