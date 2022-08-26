Fulltone reportedly shutting down its California factory after 3 decades

Fulltone effects is reportedly set to close down its California factory after 30 years of operation, according to an alleged leaked memo written by company owner Michael Fuller.

The memo itself was posted in a thread on The Gear Page (opens in new tab), with Fuller writing that the factory building is now up for sale after functioning as Fulltone’s Californian manufacturing base for the past three decades.

Seemingly addressing dealers, Fuller explained his decision to close the California plant, stating, “I will not start pumping my personal money into a business that no longer turns a profit… this 4 year climate makes 100% made in the USA impossible.”

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that Fulltone will be closing its doors in CA after 30 years,” the memo read. “The building, which I own, is up for sale. Myself and my crew want to thank you for your support all these years and for putting up with my eccentricities as well.”

The “eccentricities” he refers seemingly allude to the controversy that surrounded Fuller in 2020, which led to some dealers and artists boycotting Fulltone products.

“Do not feel sorry for me, I’ve made many mistakes and learned a lot in the past 30 years,” Fuller continued. “The heavy heart is for my 10, 15, 20 and 26 year employees who are like family. I would have closed Fulltone years ago were it not for them.”

While elaborating on the factors and financial difficulties that have contributed to the closure, Fuller went on to assert the company will remain a valid corporation and he will work to “build a few pedals here and there”.

“I’m going to go back to what I’m good at, playing guitar and recording my mediocre ‘70s rock,” Fuller revealed. “And I’ll do the occasional outside project, particularly for unknown talent who could never otherwise afford to record through tape machines and great digital, let alone have 99 finely-tuned vintage guitars, 65 vintage amps and a ton of the finest vintage microphones at their disposal.”

Fulltone will also be closing down its dealer order portal, meaning companies will have a limited amount of time to place a final order before the factory officially closes within the next two months.

“We are only selling stock that we either have in-stock or that we can make without producing new material or procuring new parts (which can take months in some instances) and we will be closed within the next month or two depending both on when the building sells and how many pedals dealers want for their final order.”

The building is currently up for sale (opens in new tab) for $2,495,000. When it sells, Fuller plans to relocate with his wife to a “well-known artist’s 17 acre property” that they bought in 2021, which accommodates his world-class studio.

“It’s time for the old guy to move out of the way and make room for the geniuses of the next, more digital, generation,” Fuller concluded. “Thank you again, and feel free to reach out.”