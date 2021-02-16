Myles Kennedy announces second solo album, releases slide guitar-fueled debut single, In Stride

Following 2018's Year of the Tiger, Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy has announced his second solo album, The Ides of March.

Scheduled to arrive May 14 via Napalm records, the LP will be available in a variety of formats, including CD, vinyl, limited-edition colored vinyl and, of course digital and streaming platforms.

And if you just can't wait until May, you can check out the record's coronavirus-influenced, slide guitar-heavy debut single In Stride now.

Explaining the single's theme, Kennedy says, “Chill out. That pretty much sums it up. The lyric paints a picture of a survivalist preparing for an impending zombie apocalypse. It was inspired by the first wave of lockdowns as everyone was buying vast amounts of toilet paper and supplies.

“I started to ask myself if it might be wise to try and gain some perspective and not overreact… keep calm and carry on.”

In an interview with Download TV last year, Kennedy offered fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the record.

“It’s definitely a little more plugged in, as far as the overall approach," he said. "Year Of The Tiger leans heavily on the acoustic side of things and definitely has a blues vibe.

“This continues in the sense that this is my opportunity to venture more into the more bluesy realm – especially as a guitar player. With that said, it's a little louder – it's much more plugged in. It rocks a little harder and there's going to be a lot of guitar silliness on it. So I'm excited.”

Check out the tracklisting for The Ides of March below:

Get Along A Thousand Words In Stride The Ides Of March Wake Me When It’s Over Love Rain Down Tell It Like It Is Moonshot Wanderlust Begins Sifting Through The Fire Worried Mind