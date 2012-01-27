NAMM 2012 Video: Dean Guitars 35th Anniversary ML and V Guitars

Guitar World visited the Dean Guitars booth at last week's 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, to take a look at Dean's latest gear.

In this case, we examine two guitars in Dean's 35th Anniversary reissued '79 series -- the V 35th Anniversary and the ML 35th Anniversary. There's also a Z model; to check them all out at once and see the specs, visit the special 35th Anniversary Series page at Dean's website.

For more about the V and ML models, watch our video below.

