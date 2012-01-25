NAMM 2012 Video: Joe Bonamassa Discusses His Limited Edition Seymour Duncan Pickups

Guitar World was on hand when Joe Bonamassa and Seymour Duncan unveiled their new limited-edition Joe Bonamassa pickups at last week's 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim.

Then they jammed on two blues tunes.

Right after that, however, Bonamassa took some time out to film this personal greeting to GW and to discuss the pickups at greater length. The new models are exact replicas of the pickups in his 1959 Gibson Les Paul, and only 1,959 sets will be manufactured. They'll all be signed by Bonamassa and Duncan.

For more about the pickups, check out the video below.

For more about Seymour Duncan, head to their official website. And be sure to check out all the latest NAMM videos, photos and new-product information at our special NAMM 2012 page.

Photos: Damian Fanelli