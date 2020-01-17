NAMM 2020: Fender's pedal range just got bigger with the MTG Tube Tremolo

NAMM 2020: There’s something magical about the tremolo found on those highly collectable, old Fender amps - which is exactly why the MTG Tube Tremolo pedal will be a welcome addition to their pedal range, revamped in 2018 to wide acclaim.

As well as controls for level, intensity and speed for three oscillator wave shapes, plus a dedicated tap tempo foot switch - it also boasts a genuine, U.S. made NOS 6205 preamp tube for that unmistakably warm tube sound.

Like the other pedals in the range, it’s made from lightweight, durable anodized aluminum and has a jewel LED with switchable back-lit knobs for seeing your control settings in the dark. Headed up by Fender expert Stan Cotey, with decades of experience having engineered and designed their amps, the pedal series launched in 2018 has gone from strength to strength - covering virtually effects needs delays and reverbs to overdrives, phasers and fuzz. And at NAMM 2020, it’s looking like that’s only set to continue…

(Image credit: Fender)

“The MTG Tube Tremolo is another collaboration between Bruce Egnater and Fender, and it offers an all-analog audio path featuring a 6205 vacuum tube with a highly capable digital control circuit for incredible modulation flexibility,” says Stan Cotey, VP of Product Innovation at Fender.

“The pedal features multiple oscillator waveshapes for a myriad of sounds along with bypass and tap tempo footswitches. Like all of Fender’s MTG tube-based pedals it is able to be powered from a 9VDC power supply and does not require a separate unique power supply.”

For more information, head to Fender.