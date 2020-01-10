NAMM 2020: Paul Gilbert and JHS’s tube-like distortion pedal, the PG-14, is finally here

NAMM 2020: After months of speculation, JHS Pedals’ collaboration with shred legend Paul Gilbert has arrived in the form of the PG-14.

A distortion pedal build to PG’s specifications, the PG-14 packs an FET-based circuit that aims to capture the sound and response of a pushed tube amp - all at less ear-bleeding volume levels, natch.

Versatility comes courtesy of an active mid-frequency preamp at the front of the FET stage, which promises a wide sweep of tonal possibilities.

As well as adding “the ultimate dirt channel to your amplifier”, JHS promises the PG-14 “gives you all of Paul Gilbert's talent, decades of experience, and countless years of practice! Just hit the footswitch!”

We don’t think Josh Scott and co are being entirely serious here. Although we’d love to be proved wrong.

The Paul Gilbert PG-14 is available now for $199 - see JHS Pedals for more info.