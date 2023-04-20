NAMM 2023: Explore NUX's all-new collection of innovative, uber-affordable effects pedals

By Matt Owen
published

It’s “the year of the pedal” for NUX, which guides Guitar World through its comprehensive range of upgraded Core Series pedals, affordable Reissue Series stompboxes, powerful Zeus power supply and more

NAMM 2023: NUX’s pedal collection and pedalboard accessory catalog needs no introduction, but 2023 has been declared “the year of the pedal” for NUX, with the brand unveiling a host of innovative and affordable new products that will improve any player’s rig.

At the show, Guitar World’s Paul Riario got the low-down on all-things-new over at the NUX booth, and was given an extensive tour of the company’s new Core Series effects pedals – and much more – which you can check out above.

The list of highlights is exhaustive, with the lineup containing the Loop Core Stereo – which arrives complete with MIDI connectivity – the Time Core Deluxe delay, and Verb Core reverb pedal.

One of the most exciting new launches is the NUX Metal Core Deluxe MKII – a $99 stompbox that gives players access to three iconic high-gain amp models in a compact enclosure: Duo Rect is based on the Mesa Boogie Dual Rectifier, while the Fireman and VH 4 are inspired by the Friedman BE-100 and Diezel VH4, respectively.

As a bonus, the pedal offers an IR out and TSAC-HD modeling, delivering the genuine playability and response of the selected tube amps. And if that wasn’t enough, the Metal Core Deluxe MKII features true-bypass, auto-saving parameters into three models, and a mobile app and computer editor software for fine-tuning tones.

In the demo above, attention is also given to the newly innovated Mod Core Deluxe MKII – a one-stop shop for some of the most iconic modulations in history.

The models are as follows: the CE-1 is based on the Boss CE-1, the ST.CH is based on the MXR Stereo Chorus and the SCF is based on TC Electronic’s SCF Stereo Chorus Flanger, while the U-Vibe takes inspiration from Dunlop’s iconic Uni-Vibe. Other options include the MXR Phase 100-inspired PH-100 and more.

NUX’s Mod Core MKII also offers a versatile range of routing options – Normal, Advanced and Parallel – as well as a Smart Tap Tempo function and analog dry signal for low noise and zero latency

As for pedal powering, NUX’s Zeus power supply provides 10 isolated outputs – arranged into six 9V/500mA, three adjustable 9V/12V/18V and a sole 6V-12V tweakable output – which can accommodate even the most demanding pedals such as those from Eventide and Strymon.

The adjustable high current output also opens up the potential for greater tonal experimentation – for example, fuzz or phaser pedals can be tweaked through adjustable output to find the best sound.

A USB 5V / 1.5A port also lets you charge your mobile device or tablet, while a dual-isolated construction lends itself to noise-free operation. A working status LED illuminates green when the DC cable is plugged in, with the ZEUS also offering over-heating and over-current protection.

In the NAMM show demo, NUX also took us through the high-spec’d Trident multi-effects unit, the Mighty Lite BT Mark II, an updated Mighty 8 BT Mark II, and the $50 Reissue Series Sixty Five overdrive pedal – all of which you can check out above.

To find out more, head over to NUX (opens in new tab).

