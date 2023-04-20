NAMM 2023: Explore NUX's all-new collection of innovative, uber-affordable effects pedals

NAMM 2023: NUX’s pedal collection and pedalboard accessory catalog needs no introduction, but 2023 has been declared “the year of the pedal” for NUX, with the brand unveiling a host of innovative and affordable new products that will improve any player’s rig.

At the show, Guitar World’s Paul Riario got the low-down on all-things-new over at the NUX booth, and was given an extensive tour of the company’s new Core Series effects pedals – and much more – which you can check out above.

The list of highlights is exhaustive, with the lineup containing the Loop Core Stereo – which arrives complete with MIDI connectivity – the Time Core Deluxe delay, and Verb Core reverb pedal.

One of the most exciting new launches is the NUX Metal Core Deluxe MKII – a $99 stompbox that gives players access to three iconic high-gain amp models in a compact enclosure: Duo Rect is based on the Mesa Boogie Dual Rectifier, while the Fireman and VH 4 are inspired by the Friedman BE-100 and Diezel VH4, respectively.

(Image credit: Future)

As a bonus, the pedal offers an IR out and TSAC-HD modeling, delivering the genuine playability and response of the selected tube amps. And if that wasn’t enough, the Metal Core Deluxe MKII features true-bypass, auto-saving parameters into three models, and a mobile app and computer editor software for fine-tuning tones.

In the demo above, attention is also given to the newly innovated Mod Core Deluxe MKII – a one-stop shop for some of the most iconic modulations in history.

The models are as follows: the CE-1 is based on the Boss CE-1, the ST.CH is based on the MXR Stereo Chorus and the SCF is based on TC Electronic’s SCF Stereo Chorus Flanger, while the U-Vibe takes inspiration from Dunlop’s iconic Uni-Vibe. Other options include the MXR Phase 100-inspired PH-100 and more.

(Image credit: Future)

NUX’s Mod Core MKII also offers a versatile range of routing options – Normal, Advanced and Parallel – as well as a Smart Tap Tempo function and analog dry signal for low noise and zero latency

As for pedal powering, NUX’s Zeus power supply provides 10 isolated outputs – arranged into six 9V/500mA, three adjustable 9V/12V/18V and a sole 6V-12V tweakable output – which can accommodate even the most demanding pedals such as those from Eventide and Strymon.

The adjustable high current output also opens up the potential for greater tonal experimentation – for example, fuzz or phaser pedals can be tweaked through adjustable output to find the best sound.

(Image credit: Future)

A USB 5V / 1.5A port also lets you charge your mobile device or tablet, while a dual-isolated construction lends itself to noise-free operation. A working status LED illuminates green when the DC cable is plugged in, with the ZEUS also offering over-heating and over-current protection.

In the NAMM show demo, NUX also took us through the high-spec’d Trident multi-effects unit, the Mighty Lite BT Mark II, an updated Mighty 8 BT Mark II, and the $50 Reissue Series Sixty Five overdrive pedal – all of which you can check out above.

To find out more, head over to NUX (opens in new tab).