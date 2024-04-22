“I was gobsmacked. I was 60 and I’d had a wonderfully diverse musical life when Mick called and said, ‘We’ve got rid of Lindsey – would you play with us?’” Neil Finn on how he ended up joining Fleetwood Mac

By Janelle Borg
published

The Crowded House guitarist has revealed that the first and only audition of his life was for Fleetwood Mac

In a new interview, Crowded House's Neil Finn has revealed how one surprise phone call led him to join Fleetwood Mac.

“I was gobsmacked,” he told MOJO. “I was 60 and I’d had a wonderfully diverse musical life when Mick called and said, ‘We’ve got rid of Lindsey – would you play with us?’ I’d just done [2018 album] Lightsleeper with [Finn’s son] Liam so he had a vested interest in my not doing it, but he said, ‘Give it a shot,’ so I auditioned.”

