Neil Young and Crazy Horse Debut "Twisted Road" Music Video

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have just debuted yet another clip from their upcoming new album, Psychedelic Pill. Watch the video for "Twisted Road" below.

The song and video pay homage to some of Young's personal heroes, including Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead and Roy Orbison. The song opens with the lyric, "First time I heard 'Like a Rolling Stone' / I felt that magic and took it home."

Following Americana, Psychedelic Pill marks the second album from Young and his Crazy Horse cohorts this year. It hits shelves (and their digital equivalent) on October 30.