Neil Young and Promise of the Real Perform a Searing "Powderfinger" at Farm Aid

The 33rd iteration of the festival also featured Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Chris Stapleton and more.

The 33rd annual Farm Aid concert was held Saturday at the Xfinity Center in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, September 22. Alongside Farm Aid co-founders Neil Young, Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp, performers at this year’s event included Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and more.

Above, check out Young and Promise of the Real performing a searing rendition of Young’s classic 1979 jam, “Powerfinger.”

Earlier in the day Young, Nelson, Mellencamp and Matthews gave a press conference where they discussed, among other topics, their continued commitment to family-owned farms. ““The corporate farms suck!” Young said. “They are poisoning you … and you can stop this if you stand up.”

For more information on Farm Aid, including how to donate to the organization, go to FarmAid.org.

 

 

 