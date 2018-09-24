Neil Young and Promise of the Real Perform a Searing "Powderfinger" at Farm Aid

The 33rd annual Farm Aid concert was held Saturday at the Xfinity Center in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, September 22. Alongside Farm Aid co-founders Neil Young, Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp, performers at this year’s event included Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and more.

Above, check out Young and Promise of the Real performing a searing rendition of Young’s classic 1979 jam, “Powerfinger.”

Earlier in the day Young, Nelson, Mellencamp and Matthews gave a press conference where they discussed, among other topics, their continued commitment to family-owned farms. ““The corporate farms suck!” Young said. “They are poisoning you … and you can stop this if you stand up.”

For more information on Farm Aid, including how to donate to the organization, go to FarmAid.org.