Nevermore Announce Departure of Jeff Loomis and Van Williams

Nevermore have announced that long-time guitar player Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams have announced their departure from the group.

The two have released a joint statement:

"In a mutual decision Jeff Loomis and Van Williams have decided to leave Nevermore. The time has come to pursue our own paths from the group. Due to internal struggles and ongoing issues within the band, we feel it is our time to move on. We would like to thank all of our fans around the world for their years of love, support and enthusiasm. This was not an easy decision but a very necessary one at this point, may we all meet again someday, somewhere in time."

Loomis and Williams had been with Nevermore since the band's first album, 1995's self-titled effort, Nevermore.

Nevermore recently announced that they would be cancelling their planned tour with Symphony X. No information regarding additional confirmed tour dates is known at this time.