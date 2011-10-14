New GhostGuitar App Improves the Air Guitar Experience

The makers of a new augmented-reality app called GhostGuitar have found a way to improve your air guitar experience.

You can check out the video below for a demo -- but basically, when you strum (or air strum), you'll hear the sound of a guitar coming from your iPhone or iPad.

GhostGuitar uses the front-facing camera on your device to track the positions of your hands. You prop up the iPhone or iPad so you can stand or sit in front of it hands-free, and the app overlays an image of a guitar on the video feed of you.

As Rob Reiner says in This Is Spinal Tap, enough of my yappin'!

Just check out the video below.