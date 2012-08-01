New Queen DVD, 'Greatest Video Hits,' Coming August 28

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release a new Queen DVD, Greatest Video Hits, August 28.

The 2-disc package features more than three hours of material that has been upgraded digitally in DTS 5.1 Surround Sound. It contains 33 videos with added commentary from Brian May and Roger Taylor.

The first disc focuses on the early days of Queen in the 1970s. It includes “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions,” plus “Flash” from the 1980 sci-fi film Flash Gordon. Disc 2 follows Queen into the 1980s. You can check out the complete track listing below.

Eagle Rock also will release a documentary on Freddie Mercury. The Great Pretender will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on September 25.

Track Listing

Disc 1

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

2. Another One Bites The Dust

3. Killer Queen

4. Fat Bottomed Girls

5. Bicycle Race

6. You’re My Best Friend

7. Don’t Stop Me Now

8. Save Me

9. Crazy Little Thing Called Love

10. Somebody To Love

11. Spread Your Wings

12. Play The Game

13. Flash

14. Tie Your Mother Down

15. We Will Rock You

16. We Are The Champions

Disc 2

1. A Kind Of Magic

2. I Want It All

3. Radio Ga Ga

4. I Want To Break Free

5. Breakthru

6. Under Pressure

7. Scandal

8. Who Wants To Live Forever

9. The Miracle

10. It’s A Hard Life

11. The Invisible Man

12. Las Palabras De Amor

13. Friends Will Be Friends

14. Body Language

15. Hammer To Fall

16. Princes Of The Universe

17. One Vision