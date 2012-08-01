New Queen DVD, 'Greatest Video Hits,' Coming August 28

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release a new Queen DVD, Greatest Video Hits, August 28.
The 2-disc package features more than three hours of material that has been upgraded digitally in DTS 5.1 Surround Sound. It contains 33 videos with added commentary from Brian May and Roger Taylor.
The first disc focuses on the early days of Queen in the 1970s. It includes “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions,” plus “Flash” from the 1980 sci-fi film Flash Gordon. Disc 2 follows Queen into the 1980s. You can check out the complete track listing below.
Eagle Rock also will release a documentary on Freddie Mercury. The Great Pretender will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on September 25.
For more information, visit eagle-rock.com
Track Listing
Disc 1
1. Bohemian Rhapsody
2. Another One Bites The Dust
3. Killer Queen
4. Fat Bottomed Girls
5. Bicycle Race
6. You’re My Best Friend
7. Don’t Stop Me Now
8. Save Me
9. Crazy Little Thing Called Love
10. Somebody To Love
11. Spread Your Wings
12. Play The Game
13. Flash
14. Tie Your Mother Down
15. We Will Rock You
16. We Are The Champions
Disc 2
1. A Kind Of Magic
2. I Want It All
3. Radio Ga Ga
4. I Want To Break Free
5. Breakthru
6. Under Pressure
7. Scandal
8. Who Wants To Live Forever
9. The Miracle
10. It’s A Hard Life
11. The Invisible Man
12. Las Palabras De Amor
13. Friends Will Be Friends
14. Body Language
15. Hammer To Fall
16. Princes Of The Universe
17. One Vision