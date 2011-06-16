New Wave of Jimi Hendrix Reissues Coming Sept. 13

Experience Hendrix LLC and Legacy Recordings are releasing four new titles in the ongoing Jimi Hendrix Catalog Project.

This wave of releases focuses on Hendrix the concert performer; titles include Winterland (a 4-disc deluxe box set), Hendrix In The West (Expanded), Blue Wild Angel: Jimi Hendrix Live At The Isle Of Wight (uncut on DVD) and Jimi Hendrix: The Dick Cavett Show

Winterland is drawn from six stellar shows recorded over three days (Oct. 10, 11 and 12, 1968) at San Francisco's historic Winterland Ballroom. These special performances celebrated the two year anniversary of the Jimi Hendrix Experience and came just as the groundbreaking album Electric Ladyland was released.

Disc One

10/10/68 Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco

Disc Two

10/11/68 Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco

Disc Three

10/12/68 Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco

Disc Four

Bonus disc Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco

Consisting of live material recorded at venues ranging from the Berkeley Community Theatre and the San Diego Sports Arena to the Isle of Wight Festival, Hendrix In The West captures the guitarist exploring new directions in sound during 1969-70. Robert Christgau, the Dean of American Rock Critics, called Hendrix's versions of "Red House" and, "Johnny B. Goode" on this album "definitive."

Out of print in the US since 1974 and for more than two decades internationally, Hendrix In TheWest, has remained one of the most requested albums by fans to return to the commercial marketplace.

Tracklisting, Hendrix In The West:

The Queen

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Little Wing

Fire

I Don’t Live Today

Spanish Castle Magic

Red House

Johnny B. Goode

Lover Man

Blue Suede Shoes

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Experience Hendrix has also expanded this definitive presentation of Jimi’s historic performance before 600,000 at the Isle of Wight Festival in August 1970. This new definitive DVD edition also features newly discovered footage of Hendrix’s Isle Of Wight performance of "Hey Joe," the single that launched his meteoric career in England in 1966.

Blue Wild Angel: Jimi Hendrix Live At The Isle Of Wight features stereo and 5.1 surround soundtracks mixed by Eddie Kramer, Hendrix’s original recording engineer.

The complete collection of Jimi Hendrix's celebrated appearances on The Dick Cavett Show is now available on Legacy Recordings. The Dick Cavett Show marked Jimi's US network television debut and this special documentary, directed by multiple Grammy Award winner Bob Smeaton [Beatles Anthology, Band Of Gypsys], features complete live performances of "Izabella," "Machine Gun," and "Hear My Train A Comin'" as well as new interviews with Cavett, Experience band members Mitch Mitchell and Billy Cox, and others.

Jimi's own insightful interviews with Cavett touched upon a variety of personal and professional issues ranging from his stint as a US Army paratrooper to his celebrated rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" at the Woodstock Festival. These conversations with Cavett helped reveal the humor, passion, and intelligence of the man behind such rock classics as Are You Experienced and Electric Ladyland.

This deluxe edition also includes a new, behind-the-scenes documentary. The Dick Cavett Show DVD runs 90 minutes total.