Given his mind-blowing, genre-bending, ultra-intricate guitar work with Tera Melos and Disheveled Cuss, Nick Reinhart knows a thing or two about gear, and how to get the most out of it.

His favorite reverb pedal of all-time, until recently, was the Red Panda Context. When Red Panda decided to update the Context however, its successor quickly established itself as Reinhart's new favorite.

Why is that? Well, it might have something to do with the Context 2's three new reverb algorithms - granular, reverse and spring reverb - and the delay that's available alongside all of the reverb modules.

Add into the picture the fact that these new algorithms are joining already-existing room, hall, cathedral, gate and plate settings, and you've got yourself one impressively-spec'd reverb unit.

Reinhart recently sat down with GW's Paul Riario to discuss the Context 2, and why it's his absolute go-to reverb pedal. You can check out their conversation above.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to Red Panda.