Nikki Sixx on Poison Fans: "They've Lost the Plot on Why Rock N Roll Exists"

Nikki Sixx hasn't exactly been kind to Poison on the bands' current tour, even going so far as to admit that Motley Crue fans picked Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard ahead of Poison to tour with the band. Now, he's got some choice words for Poison fans.

Earlier today, Nikki posted the following message to his Twitter account: "You can tell the die-hard CRUE-heads from Poison fans because they run like scared little mice when the blood comes out....sadly, they've lost the plot on why rock 'n' roll exists. It's not built on fear, it's about pushing buttons."

Of course, Sixx has never claimed to be anything but opinionated, telling the Boston Pheonix: "I am the fucking broodiest, moodiest, crankiest . . I am a fucking rock and roll snob."

