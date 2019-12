South Carolina-based technical death metal band Nile are now offering a free download of a new song, "The Fiends Who Come To Steal The Magick Of The Deceased." Stream the song below and download your free copy here (email signup and some German may be required.)

The track is taken from the band's upcoming new album, At The Gate Of Sethu, which is set for a July 3 release in North American from Nuclear Blast Records.

em>At The Gate Of Sethu is the follow-up to 2009's Those Whom The Gods Detest.