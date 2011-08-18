Nirvana Bassist Krist Novoselic, Seattle Musicians to Perform 'Nevermind' In Its Entirety

As part of the 20th anniversary celebration of Nirvana's seminal album, Nevermind, bassist Krist Novoselic will be hitting the stage in Seattle as part of a concert that will feature several locals bands playing the classic album in its entirety.

Unfortunately, Dave Grohl looks to be out of the picture for the concert -- which doubles as a benefit show for Seattle music industry figure Susie Tennant -- as the Foo Fighters have a concert scheduled for the same night in Cleveland.

The show will take place at the Sky Church at the Experience Music Project in Seattle on September 20, according to 107.7 The End.

Other performers scheduled to appear include The Fastbacks, Vaporland, The Long Winters, Visqueen, Campfire OK, Valis and Ravenna Woods, with more to be announced soon.