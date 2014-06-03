Nirvana Perform with Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and St. Vincent at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony —Pro-Shot Video

Although the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place almost two months ago, some pro-shot footage of Nirvana's lengthy segment of the show has turned up online.

Below, you can watch the surviving members of Nirvana — Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic — perform "Smells Like Teen Spirit" with Joan Jett, "Aneurysm" with Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon and "Lithium" with Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) — and more.

You'll also see some vintage Nirvana footage and the band's induction speech, courtesy of R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, followed by speeches by the band and Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain's widow.