Norman’s Rare Guitars founder reveals cancer diagnosis

Norman Harris, the founder of world-renowned California guitar store, Norman’s Rare Guitars, has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The announcement was made today by Harris’ daughter, Sarah Edwards, via the store’s Instagram page.

“I know this may come as a shock to people because we’ve kept it somewhat private, but my dad was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer,” writes Edwards.

“Tuesday was my dad’s surgery and it was 14 hours long and included something called a chemo bath, which will hopefully help him avoid having to do chemo.”

Edwards also revealed that her father had suffered a severe heart attack following his surgery, which has placed a further burden on Harris’s health.

“My poor mom is drained, we both are. We just feel helpless and overwhelmed,” writes Edwards.

“When my dad is awake and in pain, he likes it when we brush his hair or rub his feet. It’s the only thing we can do aside from just being here with him - to relieve his anxiety.

“I’m hoping that people don’t take this the wrong way, but we can’t really handle all the phone calls and texts. We’re just trying to get through each day at the moment.”

Harris has been dealing guitars since the late-’60s, before opening the store that bears his name in February 1975. Located in LA’s San Fernando valley, it is renowned for its selection and the first-rate knowledge of Harris and his staff. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.

Keep an eye on Norman’s Rare Guitars Instagram for further updates.