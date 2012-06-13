NSFW Video: The Darkness and Funny or Die Team Up for a "Scream"

In a new clip from the folks at Funny or Die, British rockers the Darkness have been revealed as the buyers of Edvard Munch’s famed painting "The Scream," which sold for nearly $120 million at auction recently.

We won't tell you what they decide to do with it, but we're giving this video an NSFW rating due to the sheer amount of fecal matter involved. Watch at your own risk below.

The Darkness will release their third studio album, Hot Cakes, on August 21.

The Darkness Shite On The Scream