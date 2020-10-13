NU-X recently introduced the impressive Mighty Plug, a “silent play” system for guitarists and bassists loaded with effects, modeling amplifiers and impulse response cabinets.

Now the company has unveiled another compact powerhouse, the MG-300 Modeling Guitar Processor.

The new pedal packs premium sound and options into a unit that is sturdy, portable and affordably priced.

Starting with a pre-effect block that recreates the signature sounds of true analog overdrive/distortion pedals, the MG-300 also boasts a TSAC (True Simulation of Analog Circuit) amp modeling algorithm and a cab sim with 512 sample resolution of impulse response.

(Image credit: NU-X)

The 25 built-in cabinet IRs combine four classic microphones with three positions to allow beginners a quick and easy way to jump into the multi-effects experience, and users can also load third party IR files via NUX's QuickTone edit software.

Additionally, a Core Image Technology-powered post effects sound library boasts all the classic Chorus, Flanger, Phase, Vibe, Rotary and Vibrato effects, among others, and there’s also a variety of delays (analog, digital, modulated, tape echo, reverse, pan) and reverbs (plate, room, spring, large hall).

Futhermore, the MG-300 features a versatile drum and looper (with 60 second phrase loop recording time) with eight rhythm styles, each of which has seven different beats. Users can play a rhythm and then record a phrase loop, and the pedal will automatically edit the phrase to fit the current rhythm BPM.

The MG-300 is compatible with NU-X’s Quick Tone software, allowing users to easily tweak parameters, download patches, load third party IRs and set up USB audio-stream routing.

There’s also USB recording, a global three-band EQ, an easy-to-read digital screen and an expression pedal that can be used to control volume and effects.

And the whole thing is available for just $149.

To pick one up, head over to Amazon.

(Image credit: NU-X)