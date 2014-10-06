NYC Rockers Fräulein Premiere New Music Video "Bam! Bam!"

NYC Guitar Rockers Fräulein have premiered a new music video, "Bam! Bam!," and you can check it out below.

The song is from the band's second studio album, Fräulein II, which is available now from MegaPlatinum Records/Cockroach Media.

Fräulein is the creation of frontman Nick Vivid. Vivid recorded Fräulein II in early 2014 with bassist/co-engineer Jimmy Corriveau at Vivid's Lower East Side recording studio.

"Fräulein combines everything I love about rock and roll," Vivid says. "And that's danger, high intensity, and doing everything over the top."

The new album is available on iTunes and Amazon. A FLAC version is available on Bandcamp.

Check out the video below: