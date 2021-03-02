Official Jeff Buckley biopic announced, with Reeve Carney set to play the iconic singer-songwriter

An official Jeff Buckley biopic, set to be the “only official dramatization” of the late music great's story, is in the works.

The film, titled Everybody Here Wants You, has the support of Buckley’s estate, with Jeff’s mother Mary Guibert currently attached to co-produce the feature-length film alongside Alison Raykovich, who manages the Buckley estate.

Reeve Carney of Penny Dreadful and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark is set to star as Buckley, with Orian Williams onboard to make his directorial debut following his successful stint as a producer on the Joy Division biopic Control.

Others attached to the project include cinematographer Roberto Schaefer and screenwriter Dionne Jones, with Williams saying their "beautiful script brings all the elements of Jeff’s life into one intimate and visual story”.

Speaking of Everybody Here Wants You, Guibert said, “This will be the only official dramatization of Jeff’s story which I can promise his fans will be true to him and to his legacy. Thankfully, my determination to assemble all the right participants, no matter how long it took, is about to culminate in the best way possible.”

Richard Story of Sony Music Entertainment added, “Jeff Buckley was a once-in-a-lifetime artist whose music touched people’s hearts and changed their lives.

“Sony Music has been honored to bring Jeff’s music to the world and now Everybody Here Wants You is providing a unique opportunity to introduce Jeff to a whole new generation of fans.”

Filming is set to begin later this year, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

Buckley passed away at the age of 30 in 1997 after tragically drowning in the Wolf River in Tennessee. He died three years after the release of his first and only studio album, Grace, which was posthumously followed up by Sketches for my Sweetheart the Drunk.