Omicida Premiere New Song, "Disobey" — Exclusive

Today we have an exclusive song premiere from a new old-school thrash metal band, Omicida, which features ex-White Wizzard drummer/founder Giovanni Durst (drums) and Will Wallner (guitars), along with guitarist Roy LaVari, formerly of Devil You Know.

The song, "Disobey," is from the band's new album, Cult of Fear.

"We chose ‘Disobey,’ as our album single because it best represents our music and style." Durst says. "It gives you an idea of what Omicida is capable of. This song and solo was recorded by our previous guitarist, Will Wallner, who unfortunately had to leave the band for logistic reasons and got replaced by Erik Kluiber."

"'Disobey' was recorded on a 1978 Les Paul Custom through a Marshal JCM-800 2204 with a Tube Screamer," Wallner adds. "All the guitars are detuned a full whole step. If you want to play this song, you will definitely need an accurate picking technique for the rhythms! The guitar solo is pretty much entirely improvised because I prefer that ‘off the cuff’ vibe improvisations can have. The solo mostly uses harmonic minor and chromatic scales and was recorded in three takes. I then picked the best parts from each to construct the solo."

Check out "Disobey" below and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

For more about Omicida—which means "murderer" in Italian—follow them on Facebook.