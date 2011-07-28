This Or The Apocalypse Kick Off Headline Tour

This Or The Apocalypse’s upcoming headline tour with Affiance, Last Chance To Reason and Deception Of A Ghost begins next week! See below for all current tour dates, and make sure to catch the band again on supporting dates in July with Impending Doom and MyChildren MyBride.

This Or The Apocalypse drummer Grant McFarland and Meinl Cymbals recently announced the "MEINL Grant McFarland Video Contest." Fans can enter now at meinldrumcontest.com/. By entering, fans have the chance to win a set-up of Meinl’s new Classics Custom Series cymbals. Visit the link for contest rules and regulations.

Upcoming tour dates:

LOCAL OPENERS, TOTA ONLY

6/20 Hagerstown, MD @ RCM

6/21 Bloomington, IN @ Rachael’s Cafe

HEADLINING W/ AFFIANCE, LAST CHANCE TO REASON, DECEPTION OF A GHOST

6/24 Amarillo, TX @ Sorority House

6/25 San Antonio, TX @ White Rabbit

6/26 Houston, TX @ Cain’s Ashes

6/27 Tallahassee, FL @ The Engine Room

6/30 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade/Purgatory

7/1 West Springfield, VA @ Jaxx

7/2 Chesapeake, VA @ Roger’s Sports Pub

7/3 Trenton, NJ @ The Backstage at Championship Bar and Grill

LOCAL OPENERS, TOTA ONLY

7/8 New London, CT @ Old Stone Church

7/9 Lebanon, PA @ The Lab

IMPENDING DOOM WITH MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE

7/18 Clinton, NJ @ Aquifer Music Venue

7/19 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

7/20 Annapolis, MD @ Knight’s of Columbus

7/21 Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

7/22 Lynchburg, VA @ Crosspoint Church

7/23 Raleigh, NC @ The Brewery

7/24 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

7/25 Jacksonville, FL @ Murray Hill Theatre

7/26 Douglasville, GA @ The 7 Venue

7/27 Nashville, TN @ Rocketown

7/28 Kettering, OH @ The Attic Club

7/29 Cleveland, OH @ Peabodys

7/30 Horseheads, NY @ The Gate

