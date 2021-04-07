Orange unveils versatile "do-it-all" preamp, the Acoustic Pedal

Orange has introduced its all-new Acoustic Pedal, which is described as a compact, "do-it-all" preamp that aims to maximize the tones of your prized acoustic guitar.

Designed with the brand's TC preamp and Crush 30 acoustic guitar amp in mind, the 'board-friendly fitting features a simple, easy-to-use control layout that delivers a hands-on tone-sculpting experience.

Built around a JFET circuit, the Acoustic Pedal seeks to deliver low levels of background noise while maintaining enough headroom for clear tones, and boasts a balanced XLR output for convenient straight-to-DI connections.

Alongside a master volume control, the unit also features a three-band EQ, as well as Notch and Q Factor controls that tackle unwanted feedback back with precision.

A built-in phase flip appears to enable the quick and easy eradication of any phase cancellation issues that may crop up, while there's also an additional 1/4" mono jack.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Orange) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Orange) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Orange)

In addition, the pedal also features a highly transparent buffered FX loop, which hopes to give guitarists the freedom to create acoustic-minded pedalboards. You can check out the pedal in action in the video below.

The Orange Acoustic Pedal is available now for $169.

Head over to Orange for more information.