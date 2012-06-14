Original AC/DC Vocalist Dave Evans: "There Would Be No AC/DC Without Me"

Many fans simply divide AC/DC's history into two distinct halves: the Bon Scott era and the Brian Johnson era.

But original AC/DC vocalist Dave Evans has a bone to pick with that notion, and thinks a lot of AC/DC fans feel differently, too.

"It annoys me and it annoys the fans too," Evans recently told Sweden's NRK. "They try to pretend that the first history of the band never existed. In most of the interviews, it’s like Bon was there from the very beginning. But the cat’s out of the bag. The early history is important. There would be no AC/DC without me. The would be no AC/DC without Colin Burgess. The fans really wanna know. So when they didn’t include it on Family Jewels, many fans saw that as spite and got disappointed in them. It’s part of the history and everybody knows. Are you gonna keep spite for all this time? But it’s up to them anyway."

While he kept plenty busy with his post-AC/DC band Rabbit, Evans also maintains a bit of friendly competitive spirit with his former band, saying, "Unfortunately, I never got to play with Rabbit on the same stage as them. Because I wanted to. I wanted to blow them off the stag. And we would have!"

