“He was an electric performer and beloved musician and he will be missed”: Freddie Salem, former guitarist for Southern rock band Outlaws, dies at 70

In addition to being a member of the Outlaws, Salem toured with The Chambers Brothers, produced and played with The Godz, and recorded on sessions with Barbra Streisand

Guitarist Freddie Salem of the Southern rock band The Outlaws performs on opening night at The Agora Ballroom on August 17, 1978 in Atlanta, Georgia
(Image credit: Tom Hill/Getty Images)

Former Outlaws guitarist Freddie Salem has died at age 70 from complications related to cancer. The news was confirmed by the Facebook page of his latest project, Freddie Salem and Lonewolf.

“This morning, the Heavens parted for the arrival of a legend. Rock on high, Freddie Salem. Until we meet again,” read the post.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.