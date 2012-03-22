Overkill Release Lyric Video for New Song, "Wish You Were Dead"

Overkill are one of the bands that always come up when you talk about classic thrash, and also one of the bands that come up when you talk about how amazing it is that a lot of classic thrash bands are putting out astoundingly good material these days.

Exodus, Kreator, Slayer, Megadeth, Testament and Overkill have all been putting out consistently great albums for the last decade or so, showing they can still hang with thrash young guns like Municipal Waste, Warbringer and Diamond Plate.

Overkill will release their latest album, The Electric Age, next Tuesday, and if you liked Ironbound and ReliXIV, you'll definitely dig the new album.

Don't believe me? The band have just released the album's first single, "Wish You Were Dead," which is available via iTunes. The band also released a lyric video for the track, which you can check out below.

The Electric Age is out March 27 via eOne Music.