Watch Phil Demmel step in at Overkill’s first gig in almost two years

Footage has emerged of Vio-lence and former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel performing at Overkill’s first show since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Demmel (and his rather dashing polka dot Jackson Rhoads V) made the appearance at The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey after agreeing to cover for the band’s regular guitarist, Dave Linsk. The arrangement was actually announced a fortnight back and intended to make amends for a show the band were originally due to play on March 14, 2020, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We had a few issues getting this rescheduled show together. But to hell with the issues, we all have problems,” said Overkill’s frontman Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth at the time. “And wouldn't you know it, our bro and yours Phil Demmel to the rescue. The show must and will go on. See you at the Welmomt Jersey…”

Demmel added: “So excited to jam with my bros in Overkill in New Jersey. I'm neck-deep in learning the parts and expect a raging show.”

It’s not Ellsworth and Demmel’s first collaboration. The duo also play together in metal supergroup BPMD, alongside Metal Allegiance–bassist Mark Menghi and Mike Portnoy.

They released their debut covers record American Made last year, featuring 10 tracks from ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, James Gang, Aerosmith and Grand Funk Railroad, among others.

It seems neither have lost their metal chops in the process, though, as the footage above from Rotten to the Core attests. Meanwhile, Overkill have been working on a new studio album, which they reportedly plan to release in March 2022.