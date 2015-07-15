Guitar World's 11 Essential Thrash Metal Albums

Check out Guitar World's guide to 11 essential thrash metal albums—discs or downloads every self-respecting metalhead should have in his/her record collection.

Why 11?

"Well, it's one louder, isn't it?"

From Kill 'Em All to Cowboys From Hell, these manic slabs of musical mayhem provide an excellent aural history of the rise of one of metal's most enduring sub-genres.

How many of these albums do you own?