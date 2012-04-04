Overkill Debut Music Video for "Electric Rattlesnake"

Thrash metal legends Overkill have just released a new music video for their track "Electric Rattlesnake." Check it out the Kevin J. Custerbelow-directed clip below.

"Damn, this one BITES hard! Kevin Custer did it again," said frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth. "So plug us in yeah, set us free, this is a thrashing vid the way it’s supposed to be! Here we go kids 'Electric Rattlesnake'!"

"Electric Rattlesnake" is off the band's new album, The Electric Age, which was released last week via eOne.

You can read our full interview with Blitz about the band's new album right here.