Anvil and Overkill guitarist Sebastian Marino dies aged 57

Guitarist Sebastian Marino, who played in veteran Canadian metal band Anvil and US thrashers Overkill, has passed away, aged 57.

Marino joined Anvil in 1989 and served with them until 1995, playing on 1991 album Worth The Weight. He later played with New Jersey’s Overkill and recorded three albums with the band, including 1996’s The Killing Kind, 1997’s From The Underground And Below and 1999’s Necroshine.

During the late ‘90s, the guitarist formed his own A/V company, Audio Images, which provided concert production services and equipment in Western New York. In the years that followed, he also worked as a crew member on tours for a slew of iconic prog rock acts, including Carl Palmer, Yes and Asia.

According to a Facebook post from Marino’s friend, Bruce Pilato (opens in new tab), the guitarist and tech passed away on January 1, having been “rushed to hospital while doing a sound job on New Year’s Eve in Florida”.

Pilato described Marino as a “brilliant musician” and said “he was like a best friend to any working musician or road techs who interacted with him… Sebastian... you were a diamond whose legacy will shine on forever. RIP, pal.”

Anvil frontman Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow broke the news to fans on New Years Day, writing on social media:

“Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino's family and friends. Seby was a dear friend and I will miss him profoundly!! Worth the Weight was an extremely special Anvil album and it will keep Seby alive through our history forever! RIP SEBASTIAN MARINO.”

Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino's family and friends. Seby was a dear friend and I will miss him profoundly!! Worth the Weight was an extremely special Anvil album and it will keep Seby alive through our history forever! RIP SEBASTIAN MARINOJanuary 1, 2023 See more

Overkill also posted about the loss, stating: “It’s with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our good friend and great musician, Sebastian Marino. Seb was an asset in the studio as well as on the stage for the 3 releases he did with us. The music world has lost one of the good ones.”

It’s with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our good friend & great musician, Sebastian Marino.Seb was an asset in the studio as well as on the stage for the 3 releases he did with us.The music world has lost one of the good ones. https://t.co/3A8LI0hiUvJanuary 2, 2023 See more

Marino is survived by his wife Betsy and his five children.