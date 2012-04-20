Ozzy Osbourne Readies Two Live Releases for Record Store Day

Tomorrow is Record Store Day. (For those of you too young to know what a record is, it's like an mp3 made of plastic.)

One of the holiday's most consistent supporters has been Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who is preparing two live releases for this year's festivities.

Osbourne will issue Ozzy Live on vinyl, marking its first release as a standalone item. Recorded during the Blizzard of Ozz tour, Ozzy Live was previously included in last year's Blizzard of Ozz/Diary of a Madman 30th anniversary collector's box set.

Also due tomorrow is a 7-inch vinyl version of "Believer," taken from the Ozzy Live release. Inspired by Randy Rhoads' trademark guitar, the 7-inch will be issued as a polka dot picture disc.

You can get more info on both releases at ozzy.com.

Also out tomorrow for Record Store Day will be Metallica's Beyond Magnetic EP issued on silver vinyl as well as Mastodon and Feist's split 7-inch.