Mastodon and Feist to Join Forces for Record Store Day April 21

Here's an odd pairing for you: Mastodon has teamed up with Canadian singer-songwriter Feist -- who you might remember from those "1, 2, 3, 4" Apple commercials from a few years ago -- to put out an exclusive split seven-inch single.

It's all part of that growing new phenomenon, Record Store Day, which, in this case, takes place April 21.

As we reported in November>, the disc will feature Feist covering Mastodon's "Black Tongue," plus Mastodon's cover of Feist's "A Commotion."

After Feist met Mastodon at a taping of Later... With Jools Holland, Feist said: "Brent [Hinds] and I were nodding at each other, and he's like, 'Nice riff,' and I'm like 'Nice tone.' So backstage I'm thinking about letting these two worlds collide, how they should collide, so I'm like 'How about Metals meeting metal? Brent was like, 'Well, I do like that 'Bad in Each Other' song, I could see that.' Maybe now I will look into learning to cover 'Oblivion'… or anything off [The Hunter]. That album's amazing."

