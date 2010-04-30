Ozzy Osbourne's 'Scream' CD: Artwork Revealed

As the June 15 release date approaches for Ozzy Osbourne's Scream(Epic Records) -- his first album in three years and 10th studio album overall -- the album cover artwork and full track listing have been revealed.

Song Titles:

“Let It Die”

“Let Me Hear You Scream”

“Soul Sucker”

“Life Won't Wait”

“Diggin’ Me Down”

“Crucify”

“Fearless”

“Time”

“I Want It More”

“Latimer’s Mercy”

“I Love You All”

Scream was produced by Ozzy and Kevin Churko, both of whom did the same honors for Ozzy’s 2007 worldwide million-selling album Black Rain. The multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer recorded most of the album at his Los Angeles home studio, The Bunker, and co-wrote all the songs, primarily with Churko. Notably, the album marks the first appearance of Ozzy’s new guitar player, Gus G. Ozzy’s band also features bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

Ozy will also embark on an 18-month world tour (dates TBA) in support of Scream, with news about Ozzfest to emerge this Friday night, April 30.

ozzy.com