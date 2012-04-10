Pantera Unveil Artwork for Unreleased Track, "Piss"

It's not often we get to talk about new Pantera music, so savor it while it lasts.

As part of the new deluxe edition of Vulgar Display Of Power, a never-before-heard track from the sessions will finally see the light of day.

"Piss," the track in question, was unearthed by drummer Vinnie Paul while combing through Pantera's vaults for the 20th anniversary of Vulgar.

"'Piss' is the only unheard complete Pantera track in existence," Paul said. "It was recorded at the same time as Vulgar Display of Power and it’s 100 percent Pantera with attitude and our signature groove! After mixing it, I can’t believe it didn’t make the record! So it’s 2012 and 20 years later and new Pantera music has been delivered. Cheers!”

The band will be premiering an official music video for the song this Wednesday at the Revolver Golden Gods, which will be broadcast live on Xbox Live, as well as on the Xbox and Revolver Facebook pages. The video will then surface online the following day.

The 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Vulgar Display of Power is due out May 15 via Rhino.