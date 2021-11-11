Hear Paul Gilbert give I Saw Three Ships a bluesy, slide-heavy makeover

Christmas, believe it or not, is rapidly approaching once again. Who better to get you in the spirit (if you celebrate) then, then electric guitar master Paul Gilbert?

We reckon that if Gilbert's brand-new, bluesy cover of I Saw Three Ships doesn't get you in a Christmas-y mood, nothing will.

You can check out the cover – the third single from Gilbert's upcoming Christmas album, 'TWAS, following Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and the Gilbert original Every Christmas Has Love – below.

With the help of a quartet of session aces based in Gilbert's HQ of Portland, Oregon – Dan Balmer (guitar), Clay Giberson (keyboards), Timmer Blakely (bass) and Jimi Bott (drums) – Gilbert turns this classic carol into a baptism of blues-rock lead guitar fire, complete with stinging slide stabs, a healthy helping of massive bends, and, of course, some oh-so-Gilbert-like moments of fretboard-melting speed.

“It was 104 degrees in Portland, Oregon, on August 12, when the band and I recorded I Saw Three Ships," Gilbert said in a press release.

"I was trying to get extra sounds from my A/DA Flanger by attaching a foot-operated, mechanical knob-turning device. But the device kept coming loose, and I kept getting angrier and angrier at it. I finally decided to give up on the knob-turning, and convert my frustration into pure guitar playing energy.

"The result was a slightly worried band, subtle flanging, and a good take! Thanks to Nat King Cole and George Thorogood for the arrangement inspiration. And thanks to England for the song.”

Set for a November 26 release via The Players Club/Mascot Label Group, 'TWAS features 10 Gilbert-ified Christmas classics and two Christmas-themed Gilbert originals.

You can check out the record's cover art and track list below, and pre-order the album via Gilbert's website.

(Image credit: The Players Club/Mascot Label Group)

Paul Gilbert – 'TWAS:

1. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

2. Frosty the Snowman

3. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

4. The Christmas Song

5. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6. I Saw Three Ships

7. Every Christmas Has Love

8. Three Strings for Christmas

9. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

10. We Wish You a Merry Christmas

11. Silver Bells

12. Winter Wonderland