Paul Gilbert shares Every Christmas Has Love, the first original single from his forthcoming Christmas album, 'TWAS

Guitar maestro Paul Gilbert has shared Every Christmas Has Love, the first original track from his upcoming Christmas album, 'TWAS.

Following Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Gilbert's shreddy cover of the timeless Felix Mendelssohn Christmas carol, Every Christmas Has Love sees the guitarist deliver infectious pop-style melodic lines with an Ibanez double-neck electric guitar, incorporating effortless slide passages.

But despite a lack of recorded vocals, the track's accompanying music video features lyrics penned by Gilbert, so you can sing along, or do your best slide guitar impression – whichever you fancy.

“A melody popped into my head on a hot August night,” Gilbert says. “The next morning, I gathered my best Yacht Rock chords, and penned a paragraph of lyrics. I soon changed my original, somewhat cynical title, Let's Appropriate Love, to the much warmer, Every Christmas Has Love. And I stretched the word "love" over 10 long notes.

“Although I performed the song instrumentally, I included the lyrics in this video. I hope that you find yourself, singing the word ‘love’ over ten long notes too. It can make the day go better.”

He continues: “Every Christmas Has Love was written quickly, inspired by my panic-driven mental state of album making. When I know that the recording sessions are coming, my brain shifts into survival mode, and melodies start popping out. Then I take all the chords I learned by listening to '70s AM radio, and build a song.”

Arriving November 26 via The Players Club/Mascot Label Group, 'TWAS follows Gilbert's latest album, Werewolves of Portland, which was released earlier this year.

Comprising 10 takes on Christmas classics – including Let It Snow!, Frosty The Snowman and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – and two original numbers, the festive LP marks Gilbert's impressive 17th studio outing.

“Many will agree that in recent times, challenging events have been pouring down upon our heads like an exploding waterfall of molasses," Gilbert said of the album in a statement. “At least it sometimes feels like that to me.

“But while I was jamming Christmas songs with my friends, playing an assortment of red, green and white Ibanez electric guitars, I felt like life was the best. I hope that this music can put a smile on your face as well. Merry Christmas to all. And to all, a good night.”

In a July 2021 interview with Guitar World, Paul Gilbert detailed how he approaches his guitar playing with the sound of vocals in mind.

“The singer has the advantage of having words, so they can shape it, but [as a guitarist] you can shape it with your pick. You can get different pick sounds. You can slide into it. Add a little vibrato. And also, short and long [notes], that's a big deal.”

“I’ve learned a lot about these different elements of expression,” he continued. “One from listening to singers, and two from watching [laughs] – with apologies to my students – my students get it wrong! I wouldn’t say getting it wrong, but watching other people, and myself.”

'TWAS is available now for preorder. Check out its tracklist below.

1. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

2. Frosty the Snowman

3. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

4. The Christmas Song

5. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6. I Saw Three Ships

7. Every Christmas Has Love

8. Three Strings for Christmas

9. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

10. We Wish You a Merry Christmas

11. Silver Bells

12. Winter Wonderland