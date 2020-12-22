Paul McCartney and Idris Elba-signed Cort acoustic goes up for charity auction

A Cort acoustic guitar, which has been played and signed by music legend Sir Paul McCartney and Hollywood film star Idris Elba, is up for auction, with 100% of proceeds going to charity.

On Saturday 19th December, the UK's BBC1 aired a one-hour special in which the two sat down to talk about Paul's legendary career in music, tracing his life from humble beginnings in Liverpool to international fame as a music icon.

The two also discussed the just-released McCartney III album, the former Beatles star's third solo album which was written, recorded and performed by Paul this year.

The unfiltered look into McCartney's musical life revealed his evergreen love for writing music, his creative process and the unique experience of recording an album in lockdown.

Later on, Idris pulled out a Cort acoustic guitar, which he picked up as a hobby while isolating after testing positive for coronavirus in March. The guitar trades hands at the end of the show, with Paul recalling how he had to learn John Lennon's right-handed guitar upside down.

After the show, the guitar was signed by McCartney and Elba, with Macca writing, "Hey Idris! Cheers & Thanks, Paul McCartney 2020" and Elba's response, "Wow!! Keep Safe!! Idris."

(Image credit: Dawsons Auctions)

The unique Cort has now been put up for auction in support of the charity STORM.

STORM provides aid and shelter to those suffering domestic abuse, with 100% of the money raised going towards the immediate support of those in need this holiday season.

Bidding for the guitar ends on New Year's Day at 7pm GMT (2pm EST).

Visit STORM for more info on their mission and Dawson Auctions to bid on the Cort.