Paul McCartney to Marry Nancy Shevell on Sunday, John Lennon's Birthday

It looks like Paul McCartney will be getting married this Sunday, October 9, to New Jersey-raised Nancy Shevell in a civil ceremony in London. The date is important in Beatles history because it happens to be John Lennon's birthday.

This morning, London's Daily Mirror and Sun newspapers reported that the event will take place at London's Marylebone Register Office, the same spot where McCartney married his first wife, Linda, in 1969. Linda died of breast cancer in Arizona in 1998.

Only 30 guests have been invited to the ceremony.

"They have been given special dispensation by the council to marry on Sunday and have chosen what would have been the groom's former bandmate John Lennon's 71st birthday for their big day," the Daily Mirror said.

A spokesman for McCartney told Reuters in an email: "We are not commenting. It's all speculation."

The Daily Mirror quoted a source close to McCartney as saying: "The wedding is in keeping with the way Paul and Nancy have conducted their entire relationship -- low-key, understated and fueled by goodwill. Neither of them want a huge fuss made and the main priority for both was family."

Shevell, 51, who is divorced, and McCartney, 69, also divorced, began dating after McCartney's very, very bitter split with his second wife, former model Heather Mills.